Senate panel questions unlicensed gas sales in Sindh’s Badin block, seeks detailed inquiry

Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum expressed concern over alleged third-party gas sales in Sindh’s Badin-IV South Block through an unlicensed company, requesting further details at its next meeting.

The committee, chaired by Senator Umer Farooq, discussed the Petroleum Division’s recommendations regarding third-party transactions in the block, amid worries about national losses resulting from such sales.

Officials from the Petroleum Division informed the committee that a second inquiry had recommended suspending activities in the Badin-IV South Block. Senator Farooq acknowledged the members’ concerns and emphasized the need for a comprehensive discussion in the next session, with a hearing date to be communicated in advance.

The committee also reviewed recent exploration and drilling activities by oil and gas companies over the past three years. Senator Farooq raised questions about the status of wells that had not been drilled for over six months.

The Petroleum Division’s secretary explained that while initial 2D and 3D surveys had been completed, assessing opportunities and maintaining technical teams are time-intensive tasks requiring thorough analysis.

Senator Farooq requested detailed reports on each oil and gas company’s exploration progress and achievements to be presented at the next meeting.

The committee also addressed corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives by MOL Pakistan in the village of Ghurzandi, Tehsil Lachi.

Senator Farooq stressed the effective use of CSR funds, citing discrepancies in reported project lengths, such as a road stated to be two kilometers long but found to be only one kilometer. The additional secretary of the Petroleum Division noted that political alignment is necessary to advance the project.

The panel recommended appointing a local authority to oversee and expedite the resolution of issues affecting the local community.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saadia Abbasi, Manzoor Ahmed, and Mir Dostain Khan Domki, as well as the Petroleum Division secretary and senior officials from relevant departments.