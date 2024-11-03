Germany commits €20 million to enhance Pakistan’s billion tree initiative

ISLAMABAD: Germany has pledged €20 million to Pakistan for the second phase of the Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project (BTASP).

The financial agreement was finalized in Islamabad on Saturday, with Economic Affairs Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Esther Gravenkotter, Director of the German Development Bank KfW, signing the contract.

Currently, the first phase of BTASP is underway in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change, Forestry, Environment, and Wildlife Department. This phase aims to enhance the protection and sustainable management of forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It will focus on planting trees across 10,000 hectares, strengthening the capacity of forest departments, and creating a management information system.

Additionally, the project seeks to foster nature-based livelihoods to help alleviate poverty while promoting women’s economic empowerment and involvement in decision-making processes.