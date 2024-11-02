CM Punjab Maryam urges Nawaz to buy PIA

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has suggested her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, consider purchasing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after the national flag carrier received minimal interest during the recent privatization process.

“Maryam said that we should buy PIA and name it ‘Air Punjab’ after making it the best airline,” Nawaz Sharif told reporters in New York on Saturday.

This suggestion comes shortly after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government expressed its own desire to acquire PIA, with an offer reportedly exceeding Rs10 billion. In a formal letter to the Privatisation Ministry, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment confirmed its interest in the privatization process.

The Privatisation Commission had previously announced plans to restart the bidding for PIA following an underwhelming bid of Rs10 billion—significantly below the airline’s valuation of Rs85 billion—from Blue World City Consortium. Pakistan, which is seeking to sell a 51-100% stake in the debt-laden airline, aims to raise funds and reform the struggling state-owned enterprise as part of a $7 billion IMF program. Initially, six bidders were deemed eligible to participate, but five have since opted out.

Nawaz added that he advised Maryam to consider launching a new airline that could serve destinations worldwide. “I believe discussions have taken place regarding this matter,” he said.

Expressing regret over PIA’s decline, Nawaz noted that he had to change flights to reach the US. He criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for allegedly contributing to PIA’s troubles, pointing to remarks made by a PTI minister about the qualifications of pilots. “There are those among us who have ruined PIA. The person who raised concerns about licenses is now hiding,” he said. “Even if the pilots did not have licenses, was that an acceptable comment to make?”

Maryam’s suggestion, along with Nawaz’s reflections, highlights the PML-N’s consideration of measures to either rejuvenate PIA or establish a new airline under the name ‘Air Punjab,’ bearing a regional identity and possibly a revitalized vision for Pakistan’s aviation industry.