The govt is becoming increasingly sophisticated about debt management. Is it too little too late?

There are, very basically speaking, two different tools at the disposal of any government to manage the economy. The first is fiscal policy, which essentially is how the government chooses to implement and collect taxes and then spend them. It is a pretty simple operation. The government needs money, and it gets it through taxation. The more it is able to collect, the more it can spend (or save).

And then there is the second tool. Monetary policy. Economists will lecture you for hours about the importance and nuance of how a country’s monetary policy is controlled by its central bank or federal reserve or whatever terminology a state has for its banking regulator. But essentially, monetary policy is essentially a massive lever. Pulling it can either increase or decrease the interest rate, thus determining how cheap or expensive it is to borrow.

The trick that every government has had for the past century has been balancing these two sides. In countries like Pakistan, where debt obligations are overwhelming, governments often respond by trying to completely control and dominate both these tools.

Pakistan stands as a stark example of how this situation can deteriorate if left unchecked. This phenomenon has become increasingly pronounced in emerging economies where the line between fiscal and monetary policy grows increasingly blurred, often at the expense of economic stability and growth potential.

Between fiscal years 2022 and 2024, Pakistan’s economic landscape has been particularly challenging, with domestic debt forming a significant portion of the government’s total liabilities.

This predicament has forced three major consequences upon the country’s economic decision-makers:

Record-high interest rates to protect the currency and control inflation Paralysis of the financial sector leading to private sector credit crowding out A broader loss of confidence among investors and workers

The ripple effects have been felt across all sectors of the economy, from small businesses struggling to access credit to large corporations facing increased borrowing costs.

The paradox of recovery

Recent developments present a contradictory picture. On one hand, interest rates are declining at an unprecedented pace, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) expected to announce another significant rate cut of 1.5% to 2%.

The fiscal accounts show promise, with Pakistan posting a substantial fiscal surplus of Rs 1.69 trillion (1.4% of GDP) and an impressive primary surplus of Rs 3 trillion (2.4% of GDP) during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025—a feat not achieved since fiscal year 2004’s second quarter. However, the SBP’s ‘State of economy report’ for fiscal year 2024 paints a more sobering picture of the previous fiscal year’s challenges. This dichotomy raises questions about the sustainability of recent improvements and whether they represent genuine structural changes or temporary relief.

The debt-banking nexus

Prior to 2019, the SBP directly financed government deficits, a practice that while convenient, fueled inflation. By mid-2019, direct financing was discontinued, and the IMF’s intervention in 2021 led to a permanent ban through the 2022 SBP Act. This shifted the financing burden to commercial banks, resulting in interest rates soaring from 7% in September 2021 to 22% by June 2023. The transition, while necessary for long-term economic stability, has created new challenges in terms of debt servicing costs and market dynamics.

By the end of fiscal year 2024, Pakistan’s domestic debt had reached Rs 47.2 trillion, increasing by another Rs 1 trillion within the first two months of fiscal year 2025. Commercial banks have been the primary financiers, leveraging borrowing from the SBP through Open Market Operations (OMO). This has led to a significant increase in money supply, with M2 reaching Rs 36.6 trillion by June 2024. Of this, currency in circulation stood at Rs 9.2 trillion (25% of money supply), while outstanding OMOs amounted to Rs 11.9 trillion. The rapid expansion of monetary aggregates has raised concerns about the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission mechanisms.

The banking sector’s role in domestic debt financing has been particularly prominent over the past four fiscal years, with a brief exception in fiscal year 2023 due to an additional tax based on banks’ advance-to-deposit ratio. When this tax was suspended in fiscal year 2024, banks returned to heavily investing in government securities, with their funding more than doubling to Rs 8.6 trillion. This behavior has created a complex web of interdependencies between the banking sector and government finances, potentially increasing systemic risks in the financial system. The concentration of bank assets in government securities has also raised concerns about the sector’s ability to fulfill its primary role of financial intermediation and support private sector growth.

Key players in this financing mechanism include United Bank Limited (UBL), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and Pak Kuwait Investment Company. UBL alone accounts for one third of SBP’s outstanding OMOs, which stood at around Rs 12 trillion as of September 2024. This concentration of exposure among a few institutions presents potential systemic risks that warrant careful monitoring.

The new playbook

Fiscal year 2024 marked a strategic pivot in debt management as the government transitioned from short-term, high-cost securities to longer-term investments, aiming to reduce rollover risk and borrowing costs. This shift led to increased borrowing through floating-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) and Sukuk, with amounts rising to Rs 6,016.5 billion and Rs 1,615.6 billion respectively, compared to the previous year’s figures. The move towards longer-term instruments represents a more sophisticated approach to debt management, though it comes with its own set of challenges, including interest rate risk in a volatile economic environment.

As banks prioritize government bonds, their responsiveness to fluctuations in interest rates may diminish. Even in a scenario where interest rates are on a declining trend, banks may continue prioritizing government bonds in anticipation of capital gains. As a result, reductions in policy rates could lead to decreased lending, crowding out the private sector and undermining the intended impact of monetary policy on borrowing and economic activities.

An attempt to recover?

The government’s recent attempts at debt management show increasing sophistication. As fiscal year 2025 progresses, strategic adaptation through T-bill buybacks, including a recent Rs 351 billion operation, has saved an estimated Rs 11.61 billion in debt servicing costs. The average time to maturity of domestic debt has improved to 3.0 years in fiscal year 2024 from 2.8 years in fiscal year 2023, reducing rollover risk.

The trend has continued and in the latest T-bill auction, the ministry of finance paid back Rs 200 billion of T-bills which carried an interest rate of around 15% and in parallel, raised 820 billion through new issuance of T-bills at a rate of around 13%.

Due to the access to liquidity available with the central bank, the government is able to retire a large part of its domestic debt which is signified by the fact that the borrowings from domestic banks is down to around Rs 9.3 trillion from the high of 12 trillion.

These measures demonstrate a more proactive approach to debt management, though their long-term effectiveness remains to be seen.

However, the fundamental challenge remains: nearly 50% of the fiscal year 2025 budget is allocated to debt servicing. When combined with unfunded pension commitments and sovereign guarantees, particularly in the power sector, Pakistan’s economic profile remains concerning. The intricate relationship between the SBP, commercial banks, and the government continues to shape the country’s economic trajectory, suggesting that the path to recovery will be far from smooth. This situation is further complicated by external factors such as global economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and the ongoing challenge of maintaining foreign exchange reserves.

Looking ahead, Pakistan’s ability to break free from fiscal dominance will depend on several critical factors: successful implementation of structural reforms, broadening the tax base, improving the efficiency of state-owned enterprises, and developing a more diverse and competitive financial sector.

The first signs of it are there. The fiscal surplus alluded to earlier was a result of the government revenues increasing by 117% year on year while the expenses being controlled as the growth was only limited to 13%. This was largely due to a couple of factors, the SBP dividend came in this quarter which pushed the revenues abnormally high and due to the freefall of the yield on government securities, the domestic debt servicing costs are down by 5%.

However the next quarter remains challenging with no abnormal revenue injection and upcoming T-bill retirements, the government is also likely to have a hard time squeezing the tax revenue out of businesses as the surge of positive sentiments due to IMF deal closure and the uptick in the activity around the stock market. However, as this short-term optimism waves off, the government would have its work cut out.

Therefore, the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability will be crucial, as will the continued support of international financial institutions and bilateral partners. The challenge lies not just in managing the current debt burden but in creating conditions for sustainable economic growth that can gradually reduce the country’s reliance on debt financing.

The experience of Pakistan serves as a cautionary tale for other developing economies about the risks of fiscal dominance and the importance of maintaining clear boundaries between fiscal and monetary policy. It also highlights the need for robust institutional frameworks that can ensure fiscal discipline while supporting economic growth and development. As Pakistan continues to navigate these challenges, the outcomes of its current policy choices will provide valuable lessons for other countries facing similar economic pressures.