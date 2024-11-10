MG Pakistan launches locally assembled HS PHEV at competitive price point

In a significant development for Pakistan’s auto industry, MG Motor Pakistan has officially revealed the price of its first locally assembled plug-in hybrid, the MG HS PHEV, at the Pakistan Auto Show 2024.

The company has opened bookings for the much-anticipated electric-hybrid crossover SUV with an initial pre-booking price of Rs. 2 million. The launch price stands at Rs. 9,899,000, with an early bird offer available at Rs. 9,499,000 for a limited time.

This new second-generation MG HS PHEV, assembled domestically, aims to bring competitive pricing and advanced plug-in hybrid technology to the market.

Key features include a powerful 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a combined 260 horsepower, promising a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 7.1 seconds. The vehicle boasts a remarkable fuel efficiency of up to 58 km/l, although realistic expectations suggest a range of 28-35 km/l in typical Pakistani driving conditions.

Inside, the MG HS PHEV offers an upscale experience with a spacious cabin, PU leather seating, a 10.1″ touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, and full-spectrum ambient lighting.

Safety features are comprehensive, with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and the MG Pilot suite with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and more.

The exterior sports a stylish look with matrix LED headlights, 18″ diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a digital flame grille.

MG Motor’s CKD production of the HS PHEV is expected to keep the price competitive while offering a premium vehicle feel that rivals some European models.