Chicken prices see massive hike across Punjab

LAHORE: Consumers in Lahore and other parts of Punjab have seen a sharp rise in prices for essential commodities, including chicken, eggs, and cooking oil, impacting household budgets as the cost of daily necessities soars.

According to the latest official rate list issued on Wednesday, the price of chicken meat surged by Rs21, bringing the cost per kilogram to Rs511, up from Rs490.

The price hike has affected both live chicken and dressed meat, with the wholesale price rising by Rs15 to Rs339 per kilogram, while the retail price now stands at Rs353 per kilogram.

In Multan, a similar trend was observed. The wholesale price of live chicken was Rs322 per kilogram, with the retail price fixed at Rs336. Chicken meat is being sold for Rs485 per kilogram, reflecting the province-wide increase in poultry prices.

Egg prices also on the rise

Egg prices have also seen a slight upward adjustment. In Lahore, the cost of a dozen eggs has risen by Rs2, with the new rate fixed at Rs334, up from Rs332. In Multan, the price has been set at Rs330 per dozen, leaving consumers bracing for further price changes as winter demand for eggs grows.

The price of cooking oil and ghee has seen a substantial rise in recent days despite a decline in inflation rates across the country. Reports indicate that the retail price for first-grade ghee and cooking oil has increased by Rs54 per kilogram, with a steeper rise of Rs60 per kilogram for second and third-grade products.

First-grade ghee and oil, previously priced at Rs505, now retail for Rs559. Second-grade ghee, which was earlier available for Rs440, now costs Rs500, while the price of second-grade oil has increased from Rs452 to Rs512 per liter.