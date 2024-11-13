Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan briefs IMF on Benazir Income Support Programme

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani officials, currently engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, have briefed the visitors about the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP.

It reported that officials have informed the Fund that during the first four months of the ongoing financial year (FY), despite financial difficulties, timely provision of aid to the deserving people has been ensured.

Sources have further said that the IMF officials are satisfied with the government’s briefing.
On arrival, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation, which was led by Mission Chief Nathan Porter.

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, the Governor of the State Bank, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and senior finance ministry officials were also in attendance.

The finance minister briefed the IMF delegation on Pakistan’s current economic situation and highlighted key developments that took place in the first fiscal quarter.

The IMF team had reached Islamabad on Monday to hold a five-day loan assessment talks with Pakistani authorities. The talks are set to continue until November 15 (Friday).

Previous article
Pakistanis attempt 20 million daily accesses to blocked explicit content using VPNs
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Samsung Electronics shares hit 4-year lows on Trump risks, AI chips

SEOUL: Shares in Samsung Electronics , the world’s top memory chip maker, fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in more than four years...

Rousch shareholders approve early termination of power agreements with Govt

Meta Cuts Prices of Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram in EU by 40%

KSE-100 index gains 130 points as PSX closes on positive note

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.