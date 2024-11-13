Pakistan briefs IMF on Benazir Income Support Programme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani officials, currently engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, have briefed the visitors about the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP.

It reported that officials have informed the Fund that during the first four months of the ongoing financial year (FY), despite financial difficulties, timely provision of aid to the deserving people has been ensured.

Sources have further said that the IMF officials are satisfied with the government’s briefing.

On arrival, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation, which was led by Mission Chief Nathan Porter.

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, the Governor of the State Bank, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and senior finance ministry officials were also in attendance.

The finance minister briefed the IMF delegation on Pakistan’s current economic situation and highlighted key developments that took place in the first fiscal quarter.

The IMF team had reached Islamabad on Monday to hold a five-day loan assessment talks with Pakistani authorities. The talks are set to continue until November 15 (Friday).