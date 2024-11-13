SNGPL unveils winter gas supply schedule for Punjab and K-P

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a revised winter gas supply schedule aimed at providing consistent, high-pressure gas during peak usage hours across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), starting November 2024.

Under the updated plan, gas will be supplied at full pressure during three specific time slots each day, allowing consumers to better manage cooking, heating, and other daily activities:

– Morning: 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM

– Afternoon: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

– Evening: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

SNGPL officials stated that the new schedule, which complies with government directives, aims to enhance service reliability and address seasonal challenges. The revised plan is designed to ensure steady gas supply for the more than 7.22 million customers in SNGPL-served areas, including Punjab, K-P, and surrounding regions.

As winter sets in, gas demand typically spikes due to its essential role in heating and hot water supply. Shorter days and increased household consumption often place a strain on the gas distribution system. By setting clear time slots, SNGPL hopes to better manage the demand and prevent service disruptions during peak hours.

In related news, Pakistan’s oil and gas production has seen an uptick. According to Petroleum Information Services, daily crude oil production reached 65,582 barrels in the week ending October 31, marking a 2% increase over the previous week. Similarly, daily gas production stood at 2,737 MMCFD, a 2% rise from the previous week’s output.

Additionally, sales of petroleum products during the first four months of the current fiscal year grew by 2%, amounting to 5.18 million tons. Meanwhile, exports to Western European countries such as France and Germany totaled $1.165 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year, marking a 16.23% increase compared to last year.

However, Pakistan has seen a sharp decline in cotton arrivals, with ginning factories reporting a 37% drop in cotton bales compared to last year, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the agricultural sector.

SNGPL’s new winter gas supply schedule is part of broader efforts to streamline services and ensure a stable energy supply amid rising demand during the colder months.