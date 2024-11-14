PTA launches new VPN registration portal to enhance digital security

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) introduced a new registration portal for virtual private networks (VPNs) on Tuesday, aimed at ensuring a secure environment for Pakistan’s growing IT and e-commerce sectors. The initiative was part of a consultation session designed to discuss the framework for VPN registration, according to a press release.

VPNs are commonly used worldwide to access restricted or geo-blocked content, and in Pakistan, they are particularly used to bypass restrictions on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The new registration system follows complaints from across the country about “restricted access” to VPN services and poor internet connectivity.

Digital rights groups have criticized the disruptions, accusing the government of imposing stricter censorship and surveillance measures on citizens. The PTA, however, refuted these claims, attributing the access issues to a “technical glitch” rather than deliberate throttling, and urged users to register their VPNs.

The consultation was attended by representatives from the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoIT&T), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA). During the session, PTA officials presented the new online portal, ipregistration.pta.gov.pk, where legitimate VPN users, including IT companies and freelancers, can register their services.

The PTA emphasized that the new process will help ensure uninterrupted access for stakeholders in the IT sector, reinforcing the authority’s commitment to fostering Pakistan’s digital economy. The session also addressed concerns over the potential misuse of VPNs for illegal activities, urging companies and individuals to register their VPNs as a preventive measure to avoid disruptions.

“This initiative reflects PTA’s commitment to maintaining a secure, accessible, and compliant digital environment, supporting the IT sector while safeguarding national security,” the statement concluded.

The move follows earlier attempts by the PTA to curb VPN usage in August, particularly to block access to the banned social media platform X. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar explained in September that the platform was banned due to national security concerns, citing its use by separatists and terrorists against Pakistan. At the time, the PTA also clarified that VPNs were not being blocked, despite rumors to the contrary.