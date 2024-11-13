Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to seek legal clarification on taxing SUVs as electric vehicles

Amid controversy, the Federal Board of Revenue plans to consult the Ministry of Law over the taxation of SUVs under the EV category.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to seek clarification from the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the taxation of SUVs as Electric Vehicles (EVs), a matter that has sparked significant debate. The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was informed about this move during its session on Wednesday.

The committee also addressed a Starred Question raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the fee collected by FBR for Point of Sale (POS) services and its utilization. The FBR Chairman confirmed that a new policy would be implemented to penalize businesses caught issuing fake POS receipts. Those found guilty would face fines of Rs. 0.5 million and the closure of shops involved in such fraudulent practices.

Senator Aziz pointed out ongoing issues with fake receipts in the market, including a suspicious bill marked as “tentative” from Islamabad. The FBR chairman acknowledged these concerns and assured the committee that measures to strengthen enforcement would be introduced shortly.

Another significant topic discussed was the progress of Islamic banking in Pakistan. Senator Farooq Hamid Naek raised concerns about the slow pace of the full implementation of Islamic banking, which is expected by 2027. In response, the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) emphasized the ongoing efforts by several banks to meet compliance standards. The committee agreed to schedule a separate meeting to delve deeper into the issues surrounding the abolition of interest and to provide a comprehensive briefing on Islamic banking practices.

The discussions underscore the government’s ongoing efforts to improve tax enforcement and the broader regulatory landscape, including the controversial issue of electric vehicle taxation and Islamic banking reforms.

Previous article
Govt reportedly plans to sell PIA under G2G deal with Qatar or Abu Dhabi
Next article
PTA launches new VPN registration portal to enhance digital security
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan briefs IMF on Benazir Income Support Programme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani officials, currently engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, have briefed the visitors about the Benazir Income Support Programme...

Pakistanis attempt 20 million daily accesses to blocked explicit content using VPNs

FBR launches new ePayment 2.0 system, bringing seamless tax payments to Pakistan

The Guardian ends official posts on Elon Musk’s platform X

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.