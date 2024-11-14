Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Trump’s victory could ease Tesla’s autonomous vehicle path

In California, Tesla logs only 562 autonomous miles since 2016, while competitors like Waymo complete over 13 million

By Monitoring Desk

As Tesla’s electric vehicle sales slow, CEO Elon Musk is now focusing on a future where Tesla cars drive themselves as robotaxis.

Musk hopes that, with Donald Trump as president-elect, he can influence regulations to make it easier for Tesla to launch these self-driving vehicles. Right now, Tesla faces a complex set of rules that vary from state to state, which Musk has called “incredibly painful.”

He aims to push for one federal approval system that would cover all states, and Trump has even offered Musk a role as “efficiency czar” to help streamline government processes.

This week, Trump appointed Musk to a new non-government body focused on government efficiency. Musk, who backed Trump’s campaign with $119 million, is also expected to advise on key government appointments, including the head of the Department of Transportation, which regulates car safety and self-driving technology.

However, Tesla is still behind in self-driving tests. In California, Tesla logged only 562 miles of autonomous driving since 2016, while competitors like Waymo have completed over 13 million miles. Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” system still requires a human driver, so Musk’s vision of robotaxis faces big challenges in terms of technology, insurance, and legal responsibility.

Musk’s push for federal rules would support Tesla’s approach to sell self-driving cars directly to consumers. Other companies like Waymo and GM’s Cruise focus on limited robotaxi services in specific areas using high-tech sensors.

If Musk succeeds in securing federal rules, Tesla could skip strict state regulations, making it easier to launch robotaxis across the U.S. However, full autonomy brings legal risks, as Tesla would bear the responsibility if accidents occur without a human driver.

Previous article
Why is the euro falling and could it hit $1?
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Oil prices ease on stronger greenback, fears of higher output

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $71.83 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $67.95

U.S. budget deficit surges to $257 billion in October

Elon Musk’s X Corp appoints Mahmoud Reza Banki as CFO

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.