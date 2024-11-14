Diamer Bhasha Dam: Ahsan Iqbal calls for immediate land transfer to WAPDA

Sign inSubscribe
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and challenges of two major national projects: the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and the Diamer Bhasha Dam.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Planning Kamran Rehman Khan, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman WAPDA, Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwer and other key stakeholders to discuss updates and next steps, a news release said.

The 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, located near Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, holds great importance for Pakistan’s energy needs.
Since its start in 2018, it has produced over 20,030 million units of electricity.
However, recent structural problems in the project’s Head Race Tunnel (HRT) have led to temporary power stoppages.
To resolve these issues, an international panel of experts, including a prominent Pakistani geologist, was appointed to identify the causes and suggest solutions.

The experts recommended steps to fix blockages and structural damages inside the tunnels.
