Pakistan unveils ‘National Intellectual Property Strategy’

ISLAMABAD: The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) successfully concluded its two-day consultative sessions for the development of Pakistan’s National Intellectual Property Strategy.

Chairman IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, emphasized IPO-Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and respect for intellectual property rights. “Intellectual property is no longer a peripheral concern; it is a vital component of a nation’s economic and social development,” he stated.

Ambassador Amil highlighted the significance of integrating IP education into industries and academia, particularly among youth. “Awareness in youth and students is essential for promoting innovation and creativity.” He expressed gratitude to WIPO for their invaluable partnership and expertise in shaping Pakistan’s National IP Strategy

The consultative sessions featured insightful panel discussions on three key areas: Summary of Main Challenges and Recommendations for National Intellectual Property Strategy (NIPS), Impact of IP Strategies on Pakistan’s Geo-Economic Situation, and Way Forward for National IP Strategy Development. Renowned experts and stakeholders participated, providing valuable insights and recommendations.

Mr. David Simmions, Counsellor, Division for Asia and Pacific, WIPO, presented detailed insights on WIPO’s support for implementing National IP strategies. The consultative sessions marked the beginning of a knowledge-based economy in Pakistan, promoting innovation and ingenuity.

“Together, we can build an IP framework that not only protects but also prompts the innovations and creations of our people, making Pakistan a hub for ingenuity and excellence,” Ambassador Amil concluded.

Later, shields were presented to the panelists.