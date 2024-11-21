Ahsan suggests linking GSP with 5Es for export growth

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday proposed a multi-pronged strategy, aligning the GSP Plus programme with the 5Es framework to achieve export-led economic growth and secure a prosperous future for Pakistan.

“The GSP Plus programme represents more than just trade preferences. It is a roadmap for sustainable development and good governance. By aligning it with the 5Es framework, we can unlock the true potential of export-led growth, empower our citizens and secure a prosperous future,” he said.

The minister was speaking as the guest speaker at a conference titled “Promoting Good Governance through Trade – Leveraging through GSP+,” organised by Fredrick Naumann Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Ahsan Iqbal called for seizing the opportunity to strengthen governance, build resilience and position Pakistan as a globally competitive economy. “Together we can ensure that trade becomes not only a driver of economic prosperity but also a catalyst for equity, transparency and sustainability,” he added.

Despite the successes, he said challenges remained, adding weak enforcement of laws, low diversification of exports and environmental vulnerabilities needed immediate attention to maximise the benefits of GSP Plus and align with the 5Es framework – exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, equity and empowerment.

Elaborating on his proposed strategy, the minister suggested establishing export diversification centres with incentives for green technologies and high-value products.

He asked for setting up a national compliance task force to oversee GSP Plus implementation and address gaps in governance on a permanent and quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal directed the officials concerned to identify suitable sites for the establishment of Model Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and prepare a comprehensive concept paper for the purpose.

He passed these directives while chairing a meeting on Model SEZs and the policy framework for the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, following a detailed briefing by officials of the Board of Investment.

Stressing the need to enhance G2G cooperation with China, he said Pakistan would provide land to Chinese industries, while they would manage the infrastructure and market these zones.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the importance of industrial zones and said that a one-window facility would be provided to the zones so that investors do not face any difficulties.

He also mentioned that no negligence would be tolerated in the construction of the zones or the provision of facilities there.

The planning minister said there would be regular meetings with Chinese companies every month to address their problems promptly if any arose.

He termed the security of Chinese citizens a top priority of the government and vowed that the enemies of Pakistan and development would not be allowed to cause any dent in Pakistan-China relations.