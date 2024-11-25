PTA initiates second trial to block unregistered VPNs, full implementation from Dec 1

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a two-day trial to block unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) through its firewall system. According to PTA officials, the trial aims to enforce the directive of blocking unregistered VPNs effectively.

The PTA has set November 30 as the final deadline for VPN registration. Starting December 1, the authority will begin systematically blocking all unregistered VPNs.

To date, more than 25,000 VPNs have been registered under the PTA’s regulations, marking progress in the ongoing compliance campaign.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority made it mandatory for banks, embassies, IT firms, and freelancers to register their Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). The decision aims to ensure data security and seamless internet access while addressing concerns about unregistered VPN usage.

The PTA introduced a registration portal for virtual private networks (VPNs), aimed at ensuring a secure environment for Pakistan’s growing IT and e-commerce sectors.

Last week, a letter issued by the Interior Ministry highlighted alarming concerns over the use of VPNs to bypass restrictions, hide communication, and conduct financial transactions linked to terrorism.

Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the government has no intent to disrupt internet services but such measures are driven by security imperatives.