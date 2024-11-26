NEPRA postpones hearings on KE’s write-off claims, energy projects

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has postponed public hearings scheduled for November 27 and November 28, 2024, concerning crucial matters related to K-Electric (KE).

NEPRA’s scheduled hearings were to grants its approval in the matter of Approval of Bid Evaluation Report (BER) submitted by K-Electric Limited (KEL) for 50 MW Winder and 100 MW Bela Projects at Balochistan and in the matter of write-off claims of K-Electric Limited.

The postponement affects stakeholders, interested parties, and members of the public who were set to participate in the hearings. However, NEPRA, in a statement,

The rescheduled hearings are of critical importance as they deal with KE’s initiatives to expand power generation in Balochistan and address claims related to heavy financial adjustments.