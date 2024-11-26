Karachi business leaders unveil Air Karachi airline initiative

KARACHI: Karachi’s business community has announced the launch of a new airline, Air Karachi, with plans to strengthen Pakistan’s aviation sector.

Prominent businessman Hanif Gohar revealed that the airline has been officially registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and a licence request has been submitted to the federal government.

In its initial phase, Air Karachi will lease three aircraft, with Retired Air Vice Marshal Imran, formerly of the Southern Command, appointed as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The project is backed by an initial investment of Rs 5 billion, with each shareholder contributing Rs 50 million, Gohar shared.

The launch of Air Karachi reflects increasing interest in Pakistan’s aviation sector. Earlier this year, several airlines, including Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air, sought approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to commence operations in various cities. Established airline Air Indus also applied to resume its flight services, while Q Aviation and Liberty Air submitted licence applications to the CAA.

According to CAA officials, the rise in airline licence applications is a positive indicator for the country’s economy. The expansion is expected to provide passengers with more travel options, boost foreign exchange earnings, and create new job opportunities within the aviation sector.

Currently, three private airlines — Airblue, SereneAir, and AirSial — are operational in Pakistan alongside Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A six-month performance report released by the CAA earlier this year ranked PIA fourth in terms of operational efficiency, with an on-time departure and arrival ratio of 89.32 percent from July to December 2023. This underscores the potential for further growth in Pakistan’s aviation industry.