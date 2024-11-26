Sign inSubscribe
No visa ban, UAE reaffirms strong ties with Pakistan

UAE Consul General encourages Pakistani nationals to directly approach the UAE visa centre for assistance

By Monitoring Desk

Karachi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has categorically denied allegations of halting visa issuance for Pakistanis, with UAE Consul General Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi stating, “A lie has circulated for two years claiming that the UAE was not issuing visas to Pakistanis.”

Speaking at an event in Karachi, he encouraged Pakistani nationals to directly approach the UAE visa centre for assistance.

Dr. Remeithi reiterated the UAE’s unwavering support for Pakistan, affirming that their government has instructed them to stand firmly by Islamabad. He also hinted at substantial upcoming investments in Pakistan, stating, “A significant positive development is expected within the next one to two months.”

The consul general’s remarks come in the wake of Pakistan’s Embassy refuting recent media reports alleging the UAE documented reasons for imposing visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals. These rumors emerged after claims of a proposed visa ban during a UAE cabinet meeting.

Dr. Remeithi’s reassurances also countered similar speculation in August, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Pakistan. The diplomat warned Pakistani expatriates against engaging in propaganda against their country, institutions, or politicians, emphasizing the importance of responsible social media usage.

He stated, “Whatever you share or like, whether it’s something good or bad, can lead to your ban or visa rejection.”

The UAE consul general highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two nations and stressed the importance of collaborative growth and investment opportunities.

