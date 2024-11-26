Ghandhara Tyre announces temporary plant shutdown for utility maintenance

Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited (GTR) has announced a temporary suspension of plant operations from November 27 to December 2, 2024, due to planned maintenance on its utility line, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company clarified that the boiler shutdown required for maintenance will not affect sales, as all regional offices will remain operational to ensure uninterrupted tyre supply to customers.

The announcement complies with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and PSX regulations.

GTR Tyre assured stakeholders that plant operations would resume promptly after the maintenance work is completed. The company also pledged to keep the PSX and stakeholders updated on any developments.