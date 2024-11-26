Pakistan exports rise 9.57% to Rs3,029 billion in July–October

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported a 9.57% increase in the country’s exports during the first four months of the fiscal year 2024-25 (July–October), in rupee terms, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Exports during this period totaled Rs3,029.3 billion, up from Rs2,764.7 billion in FY2023-24, according to provisional data released by the PBS.

Exports in October 2024 alone grew 9.91% year-on-year, reaching Rs789.2 billion compared to Rs753.8 billion in October 2023. Additionally, on a month-on-month basis, October exports saw a 4.97% increase compared to Rs752.1 billion recorded in September 2024.

The leading export commodities in October 2024 included knitwear, which contributed Rs136.4 billion, followed by readymade garments at Rs100.5 billion, other rice at Rs81.5 billion, bed wear at Rs76.3 billion, and cotton cloth at Rs43.3 billion. Towel exports totaled Rs26.4 billion, while oil seeds, nuts, and kernels stood at Rs26.3 billion.

Made-up articles (excluding towels and bed wear) accounted for Rs20.2 billion, basmati rice generated Rs19.1 billion, and cotton yarn earned Rs16.4 billion.

On the other hand, imports during the July–October period totaled Rs4,999.9 billion, marking a modest 2.23% rise compared to Rs4,891.1 billion in the corresponding period of last year. However, imports in October 2024 saw a decline, both month-on-month and year-on-year.

October imports amounted to Rs1,274.8 billion, down by 1.59% compared to Rs1,295.5 billion in September 2024, and by 6.49% compared to Rs1,363.3 billion in October 2023.

Major import commodities for October 2024 included petroleum products at Rs110.6 billion, followed by petroleum crude at Rs85.1 billion, liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Rs77.5 billion, palm oil at Rs76.7 billion, and plastic materials at Rs62.6 billion. Iron and steel imports totaled Rs57.9 billion, electrical machinery and apparatus Rs50.4 billion, mobile phones Rs48.4 billion, manufactured fertilizers Rs32.6 billion, and iron and steel scrap Rs28.2 billion.