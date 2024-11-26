Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP blocks 142 unauthorized digital lending apps

Complaints concerning these entities are forwarded to the FIA, PTA, SBP and Google for further action

By Monitoring Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) intensifies its regulatory oversight of capital markets and businesses, targeting illegal financial practices while enhancing investor confidence through advanced technology-driven initiatives.

SECP blocks 142 unauthorized digital lending apps and takes action against over 50 unregistered deposit-taking entities and fraudulent investment schemes.

Complaints concerning these entities are forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and Google for further action.

To safeguard public interests, SECP signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FIA for swift action against scams. Public warnings are issued, non-compliant companies are flagged on the SECP website, and legal proceedings are initiated to dissolve such entities.

During a recent Commission meeting, SECP reaffirms its commitment to investor protection and transparency, focusing on measures against illegal deposit-taking and financial fraud. Enhanced oversight includes mutual funds, insurance companies, and brokerage firms to ensure compliance and protect investor interests.

A joint inspection team from the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Central Depository Company, and National Clearing Company conducts risk-based inspections of 64 securities brokers, focusing on client asset segregation, margin collection, and pledged securities. Initial findings reveal no immediate risks, reflecting improved compliance in brokerage operations.

In the insurance sector, regulatory measures secure Rs162 million in refunds for policyholders, boosting public trust. SECP collaboration with public sector companies increases financial statement compliance, raising filing ratios from 34% to 51%.

To stabilize financial markets, SECP adopts global-standard, technology-driven supervisory models for early detection and high-risk intervention. However, delays in legal enforcement persist, with 53 investigations and 30 criminal complaints currently under court stay orders.

The SECP concludes a review of the mutual fund industry to mitigate risks and protect investors. Increased scrutiny of high-risk insurance entities ensures fair treatment of policyholders and sector stability. Proactive measures, such as blocking fraudulent apps, raising public awareness, and flagging non-compliant sponsors, underline SECP’s strategy to secure Pakistan’s financial landscape.

Previous article
Pakistan exports rise 9.57% to Rs3,029 billion in July–October
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR grapples with Rs1 trillion November target amid revenue shortfall

Tax collections stood at over Rs550 billion as of November 25, leaving a daunting Rs450 billion gap to meet the target

CDNS announces next draw schedule for Rs25,000 prize bond

Foreign aid inflows plunge 55% to $2.7bn in July-October

Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 26, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.