Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS nations over de-dollarization plans

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the BRICS alliance, threatening a 100% tariff on member nations if they continue efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar in global trade. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump emphasized his firm stance against any attempt to undermine the dollar’s dominance.

Trump declared, *“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER.”* He further warned that countries involved in such initiatives would face significant economic repercussions, including losing access to the US economy.

The BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has recently been expanding its membership, adding Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The group has also been exploring “de-dollarization” strategies to develop alternative currency frameworks for global transactions.

Trump’s statement highlights the critical economic ties between the US and key BRICS members. In 2022, trade between the US and China reached $758.4 billion, while trade with India amounted to $191.8 billion. Trump’s tariff threat marks his second such warning this week, underlining his assertive approach to protecting US economic interests.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan is among 30 nations that applied for BRICS membership last year.

As the BRICS alliance gains momentum in reshaping global economic frameworks, Trump’s comments signal a potential clash of ideologies in the international financial landscape.