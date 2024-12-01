Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS nations over de-dollarization plans

US President-elect vows economic retaliation if BRICS pursues alternative currencies, declaring the dollar "irreplaceable" in global trade.

By Monitoring Desk

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the BRICS alliance, threatening a 100% tariff on member nations if they continue efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar in global trade. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump emphasized his firm stance against any attempt to undermine the dollar’s dominance.

Trump declared, *“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER.”* He further warned that countries involved in such initiatives would face significant economic repercussions, including losing access to the US economy.

The BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has recently been expanding its membership, adding Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The group has also been exploring “de-dollarization” strategies to develop alternative currency frameworks for global transactions.

Trump’s statement highlights the critical economic ties between the US and key BRICS members. In 2022, trade between the US and China reached $758.4 billion, while trade with India amounted to $191.8 billion. Trump’s tariff threat marks his second such warning this week, underlining his assertive approach to protecting US economic interests.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan is among 30 nations that applied for BRICS membership last year.

As the BRICS alliance gains momentum in reshaping global economic frameworks, Trump’s comments signal a potential clash of ideologies in the international financial landscape.

Previous article
Gold prices recorded at PKR 283,400 per tola
Next article
SBP Governor calls on banks to embrace technology and strengthen support for agriculture, SMEs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Inept, unprofessional, untrained manpower spoiling BRT service

PESHAWAR: Inept, unprofessional and untrained employees are spoiling the heavy cost operated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as commuters particularly government employees have started...

FBR transfers 60 inland revenue officers

PIA eyes European and UK routes after EASA lifts suspension

Inflation and sluggish manufacturing lead to slower economic growth in India

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.