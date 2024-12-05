Dewan Farooque Motors assembles 100 units of Honri-VE EVs in three months

ISLAMABAD: Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has achieved a significant milestone by assembling over 100 units of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) ‘Honri-VE’ in just three months at its local assembly plant. The vehicles have been delivered to Eco-Green Motors Limited for distribution to customers, marking a strong entry into Pakistan’s evolving EV market.

The Honri-VE comes in two variants, offering ranges of 200km and 300km per charge, priced at Rs3.99 million and Rs4.99 million respectively. According to DFML Director and Company Secretary Muhammad Hanif German, the Honri-VE offers features comparable to popular Japanese brands like Suzuki Wagon R, positioning it as a competitive option in the market.

Following the announcement, DFML’s share price surged by 5.17% on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), reaching Rs42.74, with a turnover of 8.2 million shares. The company attributes its progress to rising demand for EVs and improved affordability due to recent reductions in the central bank’s policy rate.

This development comes as DFML continues its collaboration with Eco-Green Motors under a toll manufacturing agreement, with the aim of advancing EV adoption in Pakistan. The surge in auto financing, which grew by 3.7% month-on-month in October, further signals a recovery in Pakistan’s automotive sector.