Sign inSubscribe
FBR

PM forms joint inquiry team of intelligence officers, financial experts to probe rising tax fraud cases

Team to review IB reports on sales tax fraud, examining financial transactions and alleged collusion involving public officials, PRAL staff, and tax evasion networks

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a joint inquiry team comprising intelligence agencies and field experts to investigate rising sales tax fraud cases and develop actionable recommendations. 

According to a news report, Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadiq Malik has been appointed as the convener of the team. Representatives from intelligence agencies and financial experts are included, while members of the finance and revenue ministries are excluded to ensure impartiality.

The team includes prominent members such as MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani, former FBR official Tanvir Akhtar Malik, chartered accountant Ghazi Akhtar Khan, and Dr. Fareed Zafar, along with representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency, Financial Monitoring Unit, and FBR’s Intelligence & Investigation wing.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the team will analyze reports from the Intelligence Bureau on sales tax fraud cases, focusing on financial transactions and alleged collusion between public officials, PRAL employees, and tax evasion networks. 

The inquiry team is expected to submit its report within one month. 

It will also examine the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO)’s role in handling tax fraud cases, particularly decisions and media engagements impacting legal proceedings. 

This comes after the FTO’s legal advisor recently alleged collusion in a Rs528 billion tax fraud involving fictitious transactions worth Rs1.6 trillion in iron and steel scrap sales.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has intensified its crackdown on tax fraud, arresting CFOs and executives involved in fraudulent schemes in October. These operations uncovered significant losses, including fraudulent claims on input taxes for coal and lead. 

Last month, the PM rewarded an FBR officer with Rs5 million for thwarting a Rs292 billion tax fraud attempt.

Previous article
Planning minister directs Aviation Ministry to expedite outsourcing of three airports
Next article
Pakistan reassures IMF of corrective measures for missed fiscal targets before first review 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.