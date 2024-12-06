KSE-100 crosses 109,000, as investor confidence drives market rally

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a strong rally on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 109,053.95, up 814.99 points, or 0.75%.

This marks a significant milestone, as the index surpassed the 109,000 level for the first time in history, reflecting heightened investor confidence.

The KSE-100 Index hit a day range between 108,550.86 and 109,478.08, with a trading volume of 658.76 million shares, valued at PKR 33.55 billion.

The market’s performance was supported by robust buying activity in key sectors, including oil and gas, commercial banks, and automobile assemblers, with notable gains in index-heavy stocks like PPL, MARI, and UBL.

Investors are increasingly optimistic due to expectations of a significant rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting on December 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the All Share index also went up by 544 points (0.8%), pointing towards a strong bullish sentiment in the market.

The recent 250 basis point cut in November has spurred confidence, with analysts predicting further easing as inflation continues to moderate.

This has provided a boost to local equities, as lower interest rates typically lead to more investment in stocks.

In addition to the rate cut optimism, the market was also bolstered by positive developments in Pakistan’s external economic environment.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend its $3 billion deposit with Pakistan for an additional year has provided much-needed support to the country’s foreign reserves, further fueling investor confidence.

The KSE-100 Index’s performance has been exceptional in recent months, with a 1-year change of 70.62% and a year-to-date increase of 68.65%.

This surge indicates a recovery driven by improving macroeconomic indicators, such as falling inflation and rising remittances.

However, the market remains vulnerable to short-term fluctuations, with the 52-week range of the index spanning from 58,758.48 to 109,478.09, highlighting the underlying volatility.

While the index’s gains are impressive, it’s important to note that this surge is driven by short-term factors, including rate cut expectations and investor sentiment.

The market’s future trajectory will depend on sustained economic stability and further improvements in inflation and macroeconomic conditions.

Nonetheless, the recent performance signals a strong recovery, with investors closely watching the monetary policy announcement later this month.

The KSE-100’s previous close stood at 108,238.96, with the day’s movement suggesting continued investor enthusiasm for Pakistani equities.