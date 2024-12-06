Chinese firms eye Punjab for lithium battery plant, waste-to-energy projects

A leading Chinese lithium battery manufacturer has expressed interest in establishing an assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The announcement was made during a meeting between a Chinese delegation led by Eenovance CEO Shi Yukun and Punjab Industries Minister Chaudhary Shafay Hussain.

Shi Yukun requested eight acres of land in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, for the lithium battery project. He emphasized his group’s commitment to investing in Punjab, particularly in lithium battery production.

Minister Shafay Hussain assured the delegation of full support, including providing the required land and access to Punjab’s industrial estates. He also highlighted the incentives available in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones, including a 10-year income tax exemption and duty-free machinery import.

The minister noted that another Chinese company, Aiko, has already signed an agreement to establish a solar panel assembly plant in Punjab, signaling a growing interest in the province’s energy sector.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Business Council has shown interest in developing a waste-to-energy plant in Punjab. The Council’s President, Chen Qian Jiang, met Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq to discuss a project aimed at generating energy from waste in Lahore.

Minister Rafiq welcomed the proposal and offered government support, including land for the plant. He noted that Lahore generates 4,000 to 5,000 tons of waste daily and emphasized the importance of recycling for both environmental benefits and reducing government expenditure under the Suthra Punjab programme.

The minister directed the Lahore Waste Management Company CEO to prepare a detailed presentation for the next meeting.