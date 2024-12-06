Rozee unveils AI-powered recruitment platform, RozeeGPT

Pakistan’s largest online jobs platform, Rozee, has launched RozeeGPT, an AI-first recruitment solution aimed at addressing long-standing inefficiencies in the hiring process. This launch represents a bold step in leveraging generative AI to optimise hiring workflows and improve candidate-employer matching.

RozeeGPT is powered by a combination of advanced language models, including OpenAI’s GPT models, Google’s Gemini, LLAMA, and Deepseek. According to Rozee, these tools have been fine-tuned using its vast database of job postings and CVs to cater specifically to the local market.

Features Tailored to Solve Common Hiring Issues

The platform addresses key challenges faced by employers, such as poor-quality candidate matches, outdated CVs, and inefficiencies in screening processes. Notable features include:

AI-Generated Job Descriptions : Employers can draft tailored job descriptions within minutes and share them on platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed.

Candidate Filtering : RozeeGPT ranks CVs with a color-coded system—green for the best matches, blue for moderate matches, and yellow for others—streamlining the selection process.

Screening Tools : The platform automates the creation of multiple-choice questions, coding tests, and video interviews, supporting languages like Urdu and Punjabi.

Proactive Matching via WhatsApp : The AI-driven recruiter proactively scans Rozee’s database for suitable candidates, engages them through WhatsApp, and encourages applications with updated CVs.

Since its inception in 2005, Rozee has been a trailblazer in digitising Pakistan’s recruitment landscape, growing to serve over 65,000 employers and 10 million professionals. Founder Moonis Rehman, reflecting on this history, emphasised that RozeeGPT represents another chapter in the platform’s commitment to innovation.

“With RozeeGPT, we are not just evolving but disrupting ourselves, reaffirming our position at the forefront of recruitment technology,” said Moonis in a statement.

The launch of RozeeGPT highlights the growing importance of AI in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem and the potential for local platforms to challenge global players like LinkedIn and Indeed. As recruitment continues to move towards greater automation and personalisation, Rozee’s AI-first approach positions it to meet the evolving needs of employers and job seekers alike.