Pakistan Single Window to integrate with drug regulator, investment board

Integration of private labs, inspection firms, and port functions will three days per shipment and $50 per container, says PSW official 

By APP

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is integrating with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Board of Investment (BOI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and private sector service providers to deliver efficient, hassle-free, and speedy services to the business community.

In addition to DRAP, BOI, and MoFA, private sector laboratories, pre-shipment inspection companies, transporters, and other service providers will also be integrated into the PSW system, Deputy Collector Customs and Domain Officer PSW, Muhammad Asim Awan, informed during a seminar organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Speaking at the seminar, Awan highlighted PSW’s latest initiatives and future projects. He stated that all regulatory functions at ports would be integrated, saving an average of three days per consignment and $50 per container. 

He added that technical and functional upgrades to WeBOC are underway, including the integration of DPP Treatment Providers and external labs. International linkages with platforms such as China Single Window, Egypt, and the e-Phyto Hub of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) are also being implemented.

PSW, in collaboration with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is developing an e-commerce module to bring all stakeholders onto a single platform. Awan expressed optimism that this initiative would address several e-commerce-related issues.

Addressing regulatory requirements like permits, NOCs, certifications, and licenses, Awan emphasized the benefits of PSW, which include increased revenue, enhanced compliance, efficient resource allocation, faster clearance times, and improved transparency.

KCCI President Jawed Bilwani highlighted the business community’s expectations from PSW, particularly in reducing the cost of doing business through faster goods clearance and the elimination of demurrage and detention charges. However, he noted that delays in goods clearance remain a significant concern and require immediate attention.

Bilwani appreciated the widespread use of the PSW self-clearance system by KCCI members, calling it highly beneficial. He urged further efforts to encourage all businesses to adopt PSW.

The seminar was attended by KCCI Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, former VPs Younus Soomro and Haris Agar, KCCI Managing Committee members, and PSW officers, including Arshad Hussain, Azka Rehman, and Muhammad Hamza. Importers and exporters participated in person and via Zoom.

