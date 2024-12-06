Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Rs1.96/unit uniform tariff adjustment approved for first quarter FY2024-25 

Quarterly adjustments aimed at recovering Rs1.187 billion from Discos and K-Electric consumers in December bills

By News Desk

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a uniform tariff adjustment of Rs1.96 per unit for the first quarter of FY2024-25. 

The adjustment, aimed at recovering Rs1.187 billion, will be billed in December 2024. 

This decision follows a public hearing held on November 20, 2024, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Power Division, CPPA-G, K-Electric, Discos, and other stakeholders.

It was clarified during the hearing that the current fourth quarterly adjustment of Rs1.74 per unit for FY2023-24 will expire in November 2024, resulting in a net impact of Paisa 22 per unit for consumers. 

Some commentators, including Aamir Sheikh, suggested deferring the adjustment to January 2025 to ease the burden on consumers, but no changes to the timeline were announced.

Commentator Arif Bilwani raised concerns over declining demand across Discos, urging Nepra to investigate the reasons behind reduced sales and address load-shedding practices. 

Meanwhile, CPPA-G sought approval of Rs1.007 billion for legal charges related to the Market Operator Fee (MOF) adjustment for FY2024-25.

NEPRA, consistent with past practices, excluded adjustments related to legal fees while calculating the quarterly adjustment. The approved tariff adjustment will be implemented for one month only, affecting electricity bills issued in December 2024.

This adjustment adds to the ongoing deliberations around power sector reforms and the financial challenges faced by distribution companies and consumers alike.

Previous article
Pakistan Single Window to integrate with drug regulator, investment board
Next article
PPRA permits Education Ministry to procure 200,000 refurbished Chromebooks
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.