Blue economy forum to deepen cooperation

By APP

BEIJING: The Third China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Economy Development Cooperation will be held from December 15 to 17, which is expected to deepen pragmatic marine cooperation and continue to promote global sustainable development.

 

Under the theme of “The Future of the Blue Indian Ocean Development, Practices of the Global South”, the forum will include thematic discussions, sub-forums and roundtables on various topics, according to the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Deputy Head of the agency Zhao Fentago said that the forum represented China’s concrete action in supporting development cooperation for the Global South and advancing the Global Development Initiative to drive development for countries in the South, particularly the nations in the Indian Ocean and small island developing countries. He viewed the forum as a key driver for the sustainable development of blue economy.

“China actively shares its experience in the sustainable development of blue economy, engaging in international cooperation in various fields such as marine tourism, fisheries, seawater utilisation, marine resource development, ocean transportation and marine ecological protection,” Zhao said.

