LCCI advocates immediate action against hackers

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Saturday that hackers are playing havoc with the economy and businesses, resulting in a dire need to put in place a foolproof system to avert cyberattacks.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, in a statement, expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of cyberattacks and the risks they posed to businesses and individuals.

Mian Abuzar Shad stressed the need for undertaking urgent measures to combat such crimes, adding that cyberattacks on digital platforms were undermining trust, compromising privacy and causing financial damage to the business community.

“The authorities must act decisively to apprehend and penalise these hackers,” he said.

SVP Engineer Khalid Usman talked about the critical role of secure digital communication in the business world, saying that with businesses relying heavily on digital platforms, hacking incidents could lead to severe data breaches and reputational harm.

“Strengthening cybersecurity measures is essential,” he said and urged the government to introduce comprehensive policies to safeguard the digital platform users. Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry underscored the importance of collaboration between the law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity experts to tackle the growing threat.

He also encouraged the launch of awareness campaigns to educate the public about online safety. “Prevention through education and vigilance is the key to reducing cybercrime. Businesses and individuals alike must remain cautious.”