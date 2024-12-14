Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan and China plan new corridors under CPEC’s second phase

The first phase of CPEC provides 200,000 direct jobs and anticipates additional indirect employment

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, announced plans to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into its second phase, focusing on growth, innovation, sustainability, livelihood, and regional connectivity.

A seminar will be held in Beijing from December 17 to 30 to outline the scope and implementation strategy for the upgraded CPEC initiative.

The minister, alongside Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, recognized the contributions of staff working on CPEC at a ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy on Friday. Awards were presented to honor their efforts and commitment to the success of the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the importance of acknowledging the exceptional work of employees involved in CPEC projects. He noted that CPEC reflects the strong bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China, which has fostered economic collaboration, strengthened ties, and enhanced strategic partnerships over the past decade.

The minister praised the workers, engineers, technicians, and project managers from both countries for their dedication and professionalism. He emphasized that their efforts have been critical to the success of the first phase of CPEC, contributing to infrastructure development, energy projects, logistics, and technology.

These efforts, he said, have boosted the economy, created jobs, and improved the quality of life for millions in Pakistan.

Highlighting CPEC’s achievements, Iqbal shared that the first phase concluded with the completion of 43 projects worth approximately USD 25 billion. These included 17 power projects that added 8,800 MW to the national grid, two coal mines, and a +660 kV HVDC transmission line.

In the transport sector, eight projects costing USD 6.7 billion were completed, resulting in 888 km of motorways and highways, with another 853 km under construction. He also mentioned the Karakoram Highway (Havelian-Thakot) project, which received international recognition by winning the ENR award.

CPEC’s first phase has generated approximately 200,000 direct jobs, with further indirect employment opportunities anticipated.

Iqbal announced that the second phase of CPEC will prioritize business-to-business cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, mines and minerals, Gwadar Port, and the free zone. This phase is expected to be more employment-intensive and bring enhanced economic benefits to both countries.

Car sales jump 49.66% to 38,534 units during Jul-Nov 2024
