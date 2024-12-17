Bill to establish Pakistan Land Port Authority introduced in National Assembly

After a delay of 12 years, the government introduced a bill in the National Assembly to establish the Pakistan Land Port Authority to streamline the movement of goods and people across border crossings and reduce business costs.

The bill proposes the establishment of the land port authority as a statutory body tasked with inter-agency coordination to facilitate border trade and passenger movement.

It will provide a framework for the regulation, security, and oversight of land ports to promote trade, enhance border control, and safeguard the country’s strategic interests.

The proposed authority will create mechanisms to coordinate with border agencies, improving trade efficiency in line with Pakistan’s commitments under international agreements and conventions.

The bill also highlights the need for advanced technology at border crossings to tackle illegal immigration and smuggling.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, however, did not refer the bill to the relevant committee for further deliberation.

Under the bill, the prime minister will establish a 16-member governing council to supervise the authority’s operations.

The first attempt to establish the authority was made in 2012 by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government under the Ministry of Commerce. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government made a second attempt in 2021.

If passed, Pakistan will become the third South Asian country, after Bangladesh and India, to establish a land port authority. Bangladesh set up its Land Port Authority in 2002, while India followed suit in March 2012.

India has identified Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar for integrated checkpoints (ICPs) at all exit and entry points, and has already opened an ICP at the Wagah border with Pakistan.

Currently, there is no single agency to oversee operations at international border points. This lack of coordination often delays the movement of goods and passengers.