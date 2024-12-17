Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan seizes 132 metric tons of narcotics in 2023, Senate told

Law minister highlights high conviction rates and calls for more rehabilitation centers

By APP

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that Pakistan seized 132.62 metric tons of narcotics by November this year, positioning itself as a leading country in drug seizures.

Winding up a discussion on a motion about the alarming rise in heroin addiction across the country, particularly in Islamabad Capital Territory, the minister said Pakistan’s institutions are performing far better than other regional countries, with a conviction rate of 85%.

He highlighted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was established to combat the drug menace and dismantle major rackets involved in the illegal trade.

The minister noted that Pakistan contributes 25% to global narcotics confiscation, underscoring the country’s efforts in curbing drug smuggling. 

He added that under sections 52 and 53 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA), 1997, it is the responsibility of provincial and federal governments to establish rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.

Tarar assured the Senate that he would raise the issue of establishing additional rehabilitation centers with the Cabinet and the prime minister.

Speaking earlier on the motion, Kamran Murtaza emphasized the need for rehabilitation centers in every city to provide treatment to addicts. He also suggested engaging non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for rehabilitation efforts.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan shared that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has successfully implemented a rehabilitation program in Peshawar Division, treating 4,000 drug addicts through a four-month training program.

Senators Umer Farooq and Bilal Ahmed urged the formulation of a proper policy to rehabilitate drug addicts and intensify crackdowns on the drug mafia.

Previous article
Bill to establish Pakistan Land Port Authority introduced in National Assembly
Next article
Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing contracts 0.64% in first four months of FY24
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.