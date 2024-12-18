PTA resumes issuance of Class Licenses for data services

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has resumed the issuance of Class Licenses for Data Services, according to a press release issued here.

VPN service providers are now required to obtain this license to legally offer VPN and related services within the country.

The initiative aims to ensure a secure, transparent, and innovative digital ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of users and stakeholders.

PTA has outlined the detailed application process and requirements, which are available on its official website for interested applicants.