Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PTA resumes issuance of Class Licenses for data services

VPN providers required to secure licenses for legal operations

By News Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has resumed the issuance of Class Licenses for Data Services, according to a press release issued here. 

VPN service providers are now required to obtain this license to legally offer VPN and related services within the country.

The initiative aims to ensure a secure, transparent, and innovative digital ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of users and stakeholders.

PTA has outlined the detailed application process and requirements, which are available on its official website for interested applicants.

Previous article
Govt notifies high-level committee to monitor sugar stocks, exports
Next article
Pakistanto join Singapore Convention to enhance cross-border trade, dispute resolution mechanisms
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Locally manufactured phones meet 94% of Pakistan’s demand

ISLAMABAD: Local mobile manufacturing in Pakistan, bolstered by Chinese mobile companies, is thriving and now meets 94% of the country’s demand. This growth is attributed...

Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports

DISCOs seek 63paisa/unit cut in power price under FPA of November 2024

Cut in interest rate by 2pc will help boost investment in country

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.