Shehbaz stresses youth empowerment at D-8 Summit in Cairo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted the importance of investing in youth and supporting SMEs as key drivers of socioeconomic development while addressing the 11th Developing Eight (D-8) Summit in Cairo.

Shehbaz stressed that with over 60% of Pakistan’s population under 30, the country holds immense potential for innovation and growth. “Investing in youth and SMEs is crucial for our progress. They are the foundation for building inclusive and robust economies prepared for today’s global challenges,” he said.

He highlighted initiatives like the PM’s Youth Programme, which has distributed over 600,000 laptops, and the Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Scheme, which enabled young Pakistanis to start and scale businesses. Citing Pakistan’s position as home to one of the world’s largest freelance communities, he emphasized IT training programs to connect youth with global digital opportunities.

Shehbaz also underscored the importance of regional connectivity, highlighting projects like the Pakistan-Iran-Turkiye Corridor as vital for trade and supply chains among D-8 members. On Gaza, the prime minister called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing its necessity for global peace and prosperity.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Bangladesh during a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

During bilateral talks with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, both leaders agreed to expand cooperation across all sectors, including trade, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts. The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the goodwill and fraternal ties between the two nations.

Shehbaz expressed gratitude for recent Bangladeshi measures, including the removal of 100% physical inspection requirements for Pakistani consignments and the abolishment of a special security desk at Dhaka airport for Pakistani passengers. He also thanked Bangladesh for easing visa clearance processes, noting these steps as pivotal for enhancing trade and travel.

The two leaders emphasized exploring new areas of economic cooperation, particularly in chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods, and the IT sector. They expressed satisfaction over recent high-level exchanges, including the Bangladesh Cricket Team’s visit to Pakistan and a Pakistani artist’s concert in Dhaka.

Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to aligning efforts with Bangladesh for mutually beneficial development objectives and enhancing collaboration at multilateral platforms, including D-8.

The summit, themed “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy,” served as a platform for D-8 member states to share strategies for sustainable growth. Shehbaz thanked Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his hospitality and for dedicating a session to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon, calling it a necessary step for fostering peace in the region.