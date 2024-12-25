Record 270 Pakistani exhibitors set to participate in world’s premier Heimtextil 2025

Pakistan is set to mark its largest-ever participation at the world’s premier interior textiles and design trade fair, Heimtextil 2025, scheduled to be held from January 14 to 17 in Frankfurt, Germany.

With over 270 exhibitors, this milestone places Pakistan as the fourth-largest participating country, trailing only China, India, and Turkey.

The country’s participation has seen a 10% increase in new exhibitors compared to previous years, achieved by relocating Pakistani exhibitors to the prominent halls 8 and 9. This shift has not only accommodated long-standing wait-listed participants but also allowed exhibitors to expand booth sizes, creating a more open and appealing display of Pakistan’s textile innovations.

The addition of a new carpet hall at the fair, featuring exhibitors from Belgium, Turkey, and India, presents further opportunities for Pakistan’s textile industry to exhibit its craftsmanship and broaden its global presence.

Messe Frankfurt’s Pakistan sales partner, along with the German Embassy in Islamabad and the German Consulate in Karachi, has secured exclusive visa appointments for 400 participants, ensuring smooth travel arrangements for exhibitors and support staff.

“Relocating to halls 8 and 9 has enabled us to provide space to exhibitors who had been waiting for years. Many have expanded their booths, allowing them to showcase their products in a better way,” said Kaleem Baig, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt Pakistan.

More than 2,200 Pakistani professionals, including over 1,000 visitors and 1,200 support staff, are expected to attend the event. The strong demand for Pakistani textile products solidifies the country’s reputation as a key player in the global textile market.

The Director of Heimtextil, Margit Herberth, will conduct special tours of halls 8 and 9 to personally welcome the Pakistani delegation, underscoring the importance of Pakistan’s participation in the event. Heimtextil 2025 promises to be a significant platform for Pakistan to strengthen its global textile industry presence.