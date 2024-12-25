PIA partners with Air France, resumes Paris flights from January 10

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has partnered with Air France to facilitate passengers traveling to European destinations and will operate two flights per week to Paris starting January 10 after a four-year suspension, PIA CEO Khurram Mushtaq informed the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation.

PIA CEO announced that the airline plans to add eight new aircraft, including wide-body Boeing 777s, to its fleet in 2024. These aircraft will be deployed on long-haul routes to enhance the airline’s international operations.

Daily flights between Karachi and Sukkur are also set to begin Wednesday, reflecting efforts to improve domestic connectivity. However, Mushtaq acknowledged that the expansion of motorways has impacted the demand for domestic air travel.

Addressing complaints about in-flight meals, he assured the committee that the quality of food served on PIA flights has been improved.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) updated the Senate committee on progress in airport development projects. Runways at Lahore and Quetta airports have been upgraded, and parking and transportation issues at Quetta airport have been resolved.

Despite these updates, committee members expressed dissatisfaction with the progress and performance of various projects.

A sub-committee, led by MNA Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, has been tasked with evaluating these projects in detail. The sub-committee will report its findings to ensure greater transparency and accountability in aviation infrastructure development.

The committee expressed frustration over the repeated absence of the Multan Flying Club’s secretary/president from meetings. The official was summoned to address unresolved issues, including student fee refunds and employee grievances, but failed to attend. A formal summons has been issued for the official to appear at the next meeting, scheduled for January 9 in Multan.