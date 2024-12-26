Gas supply to Quetta, Upper Balochistan suspended after pipeline sabotage

A sabotage attack has severely damaged an 18-inch diameter gas pipeline belonging to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Akhtarabad, near Quetta’s Western Bypass, leading to the suspension of gas supply to Upper Balochistan and Quetta city.

According to an initial report by the Bomb Disposal Squad, the pipeline damage was caused by an act of sabotage by unidentified miscreants.

SSGC’s technical teams promptly arrived at the site and extinguished the fire triggered by the explosion by shutting off the main valve. Repair work is set to commence on Thursday morning, following security clearance from law enforcement agencies.

The damaged section of the pipeline, spanning eight feet, is expected to take approximately 12 hours to repair. SSGC teams on-site are working to expedite the process and restore gas supply to affected areas as quickly as possible.

Gas supply has been suspended to several areas in Upper Balochistan, including Pishin, Kuchlak, Ziarat, Bostaan, Yaroo, Karbala, and Haran Zai. In Quetta city, areas impacted by the suspension include Airport Road, Nawa Killi, Jinnah Town, Khan Zai, A-One City, and Hazaar Ganji.

SSGC has assured affected consumers that all efforts are being made to restore services in the shortest possible time frame. Authorities are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend those responsible for the sabotage.