Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gas supply to Quetta, Upper Balochistan suspended after pipeline sabotage

SSGC pipeline damaged in Akhtarabad; repairs to begin after security clearance

By News Desk

A sabotage attack has severely damaged an 18-inch diameter gas pipeline belonging to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Akhtarabad, near Quetta’s Western Bypass, leading to the suspension of gas supply to Upper Balochistan and Quetta city. 

According to an initial report by the Bomb Disposal Squad, the pipeline damage was caused by an act of sabotage by unidentified miscreants.

SSGC’s technical teams promptly arrived at the site and extinguished the fire triggered by the explosion by shutting off the main valve. Repair work is set to commence on Thursday morning, following security clearance from law enforcement agencies.

The damaged section of the pipeline, spanning eight feet, is expected to take approximately 12 hours to repair. SSGC teams on-site are working to expedite the process and restore gas supply to affected areas as quickly as possible.

Gas supply has been suspended to several areas in Upper Balochistan, including Pishin, Kuchlak, Ziarat, Bostaan, Yaroo, Karbala, and Haran Zai. In Quetta city, areas impacted by the suspension include Airport Road, Nawa Killi, Jinnah Town, Khan Zai, A-One City, and Hazaar Ganji.

SSGC has assured affected consumers that all efforts are being made to restore services in the shortest possible time frame. Authorities are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend those responsible for the sabotage.

Previous article
Russia using bitcoin in foreign trade to counter Western sanctions, finance minister says
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 26, 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 26, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Russia using bitcoin in foreign trade to counter Western sanctions, finance minister says

PTA resumes VPN licensing with fees from Rs100,000 to Rs300,000

Govt retires Rs2.03trn debt in first half of FY2024-25 amid liquidity boost

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.