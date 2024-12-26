Sign inSubscribe
Russia using bitcoin in foreign trade to counter Western sanctions, finance minister says

Sanctions have complicated Russia's trade with its major partners such as China or Turkey

By Saddam Hussain

MOSCOW: Russian companies have begun using Bitcoin and other digital currencies in international payments following legislative changes that allowed such use to counter Western sanctions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Sanctions have complicated Russia’s trade with its major partners such as China or Turkey, as local banks are extremely cautious with Russia-related transactions to avoid scrutiny from Western regulators.

This year, Russia permitted the use of cryptocurrencies in foreign trade and has taken steps to make it legal to mine cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. Russia is one of the global leaders in Bitcoin mining.

“As part of the experimental regime, it is possible to use bitcoins, which we had mined here in Russia (in foreign trade transactions),” Siluanov told Russia 24 television channel.

“Such transactions are already occurring. We believe they should be expanded and developed further. I am confident this will happen next year,” he said, adding that international payments in digital currencies represent the future.

Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said that the current U.S. administration was undermining the role of the U.S. dollar as the reserve currency by using it for political purposes, forcing many countries to turn to alternative assets.

He singled out Bitcoin as an example of such assets, saying that no one in the world could regulate Bitcoin. Putin’s remarks indicated that the Russian leader backs the extensive use of cryptocurrencies.

