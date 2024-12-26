PTA resumes VPN licensing with fees from Rs100,000 to Rs300,000

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has resumed the registration of Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers, allowing companies to acquire class licences for data services at fees ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs300,000.

The initiative aims to bring VPN providers under regulatory oversight and ensure compliance with Pakistan’s data protection laws.

According to PTA, the new licensing framework requires providers to operate with locally registered data centres and adhere to domestic regulations. This measure is designed to enhance cybersecurity by granting the authority access to user data and browsing history, enabling more effective detection and tracing of cyberattacks.

The decision follows consultations with stakeholders, including the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), which had formally requested the registration process to streamline operations.

PTA stated, “VPN service providers are required to obtain Class Licence for Data (Data Services) to provide VPN and related services.”

Previously, PTA issued licences primarily for internet, cellular services, and vehicle trackers, but it has now introduced a new category for VPN providers.

The move is expected to reduce reliance on foreign VPN providers by encouraging local companies to provide proxy services under Pakistan’s regulatory framework.

Documents available on PTA’s website outline licensing terms, including provisions for prompt submission of technical, regulatory, or financial information to the PTA. Existing service providers offering VPN services will also be required to comply with these terms.