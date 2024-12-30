Cash settled futures might be coming to the PSX. What are they and why do they matter?

In a recent interview, Farrukh H Sabzwari, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), has hinted towards the fact that cash settled futures and options are being considered as being introduced to the local market. There are plans to introduce these derivatives in the market after testing them by March of 2025. This is expected to increase liquidity and is preferred by traders as they have low capital requirements.

What actually are cash settled futures and how do they differ from the mechanism that is in place currently?

Some basics

To get an understanding of these future contracts, a basic comprehension of future markets is required. Usually it is understood that investors can buy or sell a share in the market. When people talk about transactions being carried out, it is a given that the regular market is being discussed where shares are traded and settled within a given time frame of two days. Investors who are buying the shares are expected to pay for these shares in two days while the seller has to guarantee delivery of the shares to the buyer against which he will get his sales proceeds.

The next step in this progression is where future contracts are traded. In the futures market, a buyer makes a commitment some time in advance that he will buy the shares at a given date in the future. The price of these contracts is tied to an underlying stock or share and are called derivatives as their value is derived from the stock itself. A buyer will buy the shares in the market on the 3rd of the month and will commit that when the trades are settled in the future, he will put up the funds needed in order to complete the transaction. Let us assume that the shares will be settled on the 30th of the month. Usually, the last Friday of the month is the final date of settlement.

Based on the expectations of the buyer, he can either buy the shares by the 30th or he has the option to close his position before the 30th arrives to sell his position in the market. Assuming that he bought the shares for Rs 10 and sees the price reach Rs 15, he can sell the contract to someone else interested in buying the shares, book his profit and square his position. One of the biggest attractions of the futures market is that he can put up a fraction of the price and get to own the future contract. In the normal market, he would have to put up the total Rs 10 and buy one unit. In the futures market, he can buy a larger number of shares by putting up a smaller amount and get a larger position which can magnify his profit or return. The buyer is expecting that the price of the share will rise and he will profit when that takes place.

On the other end of the spectrum is the seller who is committing to sell the shares to the buyer at the date of settlement. The seller is expecting that the price of the share will fall so he has an opportunity to sell right now at a higher price. Over time, as the price will fall, the seller can either buy back the position and close the position that he has or allow the contract to expire and deliver the shares that he promised to do earlier.

This is an illustration of how the deliverable future contract market works. The value of the contracts is attached to the underlying asset or stock and the shares have to be delivered to the buyer by the seller at the contract expiry. The buyer needs to make sure that they have the funds by the expiry while the seller has to make sure that they have the shares that have to be settled.

The future markets

Future markets are usually used for two reasons. They are used by hedgers and speculators. Hedgers are the investors in the market who want to lock in the price of their purchase or sale at an earlier date. Consider a farmer who is going to plant a crop at the beginning of the season. While he is starting the process, he can go to the futures market and sell his crop months in advance by selling it in the future market. This way, he is able to lock in a sale price months in advance and guarantee a fixed return which will be realized in the future. With that being said, it has to be kept in mind that the farmer could have gotten a higher price if he had not gone to the future market and sold at a better price once the crop was harvested. Similarly, he could have faced a lower price as well in the future once the harvest was brought to the market. The hedging aspect of the future contract guarantees a return for the farmer months in advance.

Other than the hedgers, the future market is used by speculators who are expecting to get a greater return based on their outlook of the market and are looking to maximize their returns. A speculator expecting the price to go up will look to buy a contract right now at a cheaper price. Once the price of the asset increases in the future, he can sell at a higher price. A future contract allows him to put up a small part of his investment and look to make a higher return once his expectations are met. In the same vein, if he expects the price to fall, he can sell the shares right now and then buy them when the price falls and earn a profit.

One of the biggest complications of deliverable future contracts is that the seller has to physically hold the shares or stock and then make sure they are under his possession when the settlement is carried out. The buyer also has to buy the stock and then hold it when they are settled and then transfer these shares to the next person when they are sold. This cost is much higher when the commodity market is considered. An investor looking to buy futures in the oil market will have to find storage solutions for his commodity once it is delivered. The cost of transporting and holding the commodity adds to the cost of buying the commodity and can become burdensome for the individual buying the commodity.

How it is in Pakistan

Pakistan’s stock market has a futures market that runs parallel to the regular market and the settlement that is used currently is deliverable in its nature. A seller has to have the shares in his possession before they can enter into a sale of a future contract. This could mean that the seller had to buy the shares from the market which would cost him a commission and charges that are applicable. Once the settlement is carried out, the buyer will also have to pay a commission in order to get the shares and then pay a fee to Central Depository Company which becomes the custodian of the shares.

A simple trade that can take place in the current scenario can be that the buyer buys the share for Rs 10 in December willing to sell the shares in March for Rs 15. The buying carried out in December would charge a commission to buy the shares right now. When the buyer sells his shares in the March contract, he is locking in a profit of Rs 5 but he will be liable to pay a commission on the sale as well.

One more wrinkle that is added around this time is the act of rollover. Rollover takes place where a buyer who is supposed to buy the shares in the settlement period squares off his position in the current month and then rolls over his position for the next month. The investor bought the future contract in December which meant that at the end of the month, he was committed to buy the shares. However, rather than putting up the funds, the buyer closes his position in the current year by selling a December contract and then buys a January contract rolling over his commitment to the next month. Many times, the positions are rolled over as the buyer expects the share price to increase further. As he does not want to put up the funds, he rolls over the position by using a fraction of his total funds again. This is the reason why, when the contract is near expiry, there is a large amount of activity that is seen as buyers and sellers both enter the market to roll over their positions in the deliverable futures market.

Cash settled futures simplify this whole process to a great extent. Rather than having to put up the delivery of the shares, a final settlement price is determined and based on that price, the buyer or seller is either given a profit or expected to put up the loss that has been incurred. There is no compulsion to put up the shares or the funds for the purchase and only the difference is squared off. An investor bought the shares for Rs 10 at the start of the month and the seller committed to sell the shares at Rs 10. During the month, the price of the stock fluctuates. In order to make trading safer, losses or marked to market losses are taken from the person who has incurred a loss. If the price goes to Rs 8, the buyer is asked to cover the loss as his position has lost money. If the price goes to Rs 12, the seller is expected to cover this loss. The market to market losses make sure that in case a default takes place, there are some funds that can be used to cover the losses. Mind you, this mechanism is not specific to the cash for a settled futures. A similar mechanism is used to cover market losses in the deliverable contracts market as well.

At the end of the month, the settlement price is determined to be Rs 11. This is a gain for the buyer as he bought the contract at Rs 10 and now the price of the contract has increased. The seller has made a loss and has to end up paying the loss amount to the buyer. The seller pays Rs 1 to the buyer and the contract is seen as being settled. No need to pay commissions, fees or extra custody costs. This is the ease that is seen in the cash settlement market which does not exist in the PSX currently.

The new market will allow investors to be able to use more funds on trades which would have been used to pay for fees and charges that have to be paid on deliverable assets. This would increase the liquidity and funds circulated in the market.

The rolling over that takes place in the deliverable futures market will also be done away with as the current contracts can be rolled over by paying the difference between the current price and the price at which the contract was carried out. Rather than squaring off the whole of the positions, only a loss will have to be paid. There would be a reduced need to carry out rollovers and settlement near the settlement date. There would be no rush or activity in the market to cover the positions and the settlement date will not face the same amount of trading activity which is seen in the deliverable market. Cash settled futures are ideal for speculators who are more interested in gain and change in the price of the stock rather than having any interest in holding the asset. This turns the contract into a financial exchange of profit and loss rather than a transaction of physical commodities.