TRG continues to languish in the shadow of Chishti’s tug-of-war

The fortune of TRG Pakistan has been nothing short of astounding. Once the darling of stock market investors, the company’s financial performance has been suffering from a constant tug-of-war for control of the company.

The saga has unfolded in the wake of the exit of Ziaullah Khan Chishti, the Pakistani-American founder who created TRG and Afiniti. Mr Chishti was ousted from TRG Pakistan as well as his company in the United States in the wake of accusations of sexual assault levelled against him by a former employee. And while his position in TRG has been displaced, his influence continues to inform the power-struggle that has become a persistent problem for the company.

The constant volatility and turmoil at the company is being reflected in its financial performance as well. Where will this saga end and who will come out on top? All that can be said for now is that the trenches are being dug and the war is expected to go on for the long haul.

The TRG story

The beginning of our story is rooted in success. Few can deny that the story of TRG Pakistan is steeped in entrepreneurial genius and commitment. The company came out of the entrepreneurial efforts of Zia Chishti. Established in 2002, the principal activity of the company was to create a venture capital investment which would invest in TRG International investing in technology and IT enabled services.

The company went on to become one of the pioneers in terms of its calling centre services. Due to the structure of the company, it has established TRG International which has many companies that it runs and operates under its umbrella. The companies owned by TRG International encompass outsourcing solutions, IT related services and call centres. Essentially, these companies raise the revenues which are then translated to TRG Pakistan through its investment in TRG International.

At the time that the current crisis began, TRG was actually doing pretty well. The company had one of its best years in 2021 with the share price trading at around Rs 182.17 and it was regularly giving out considerable dividends. It recorded its highest earning per share in the third quarter of FY 2020-2021 and it seemed like the good times would keep rolling on. TRG International had just set up Afiniti in its portfolio of investments which was becoming a big name in Artificial Intelligence as the technology was taking off. Having set up the company, Chishti was one of the major shareholders of TRG Pakistan and had a stake in its international subsidiary as well.

Just when it seemed like things would keep on getting better, in November of 2021, Chisti was unceremoniously kicked out of Afiniti and TRG. The reason behind the ouster was the accusations of sexual assault made by a former employee. This started a battle of control over the company that is still going on three years later.

The ouster and the fight back

Chishti was asked to step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afiniti and then TRG due to the allegations.The fall was completed when an election of directors was called in January 2022 and he had to vacate his directorship as well. The man who had built the company to the behemoth it had become was no longer in the driver’s seat. Chishti was down but not out.

Since 2022, he has tried to take back control over the company from the outside.

This was not a simple case of dismissing a CEO for bad behaviour. Chishti had built this company, and even though he had been removed as the head of the company, nobody could take his shares away from him. As such, he still had a voice within the company. Profit covered last year how he took out a full page ad in the leading newspapers of US and Pakistan asking for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) to be called and for the present directors to be voted out.

Before this, the fight was being carried out surreptitiously by acquiring shares of the company. This was the first time the tug of war was made public and Chishti was asking the other shareholders to band together and exercise their power.

In reply to the barrage of attacks from Chishti, the board of directors were able to negate or parry many of the attempts in one form or another. In October of 2022, Chishti tried to engineer a hostile takeover by joining with JS Group in order to gain a majority stake in the company. The company countered by going to the Sindh High Court and claiming that the JS Group was buying shares in the market and had crossed the 30% threshold at which point it had to make a public offer. The case stated that the group had crossed 34% of the shareholding and had violated the regulations. After this, the court restrained the group from exercising its voting powers as it had violated the law.

After this attempt was foiled, Chisti again tried to create a third party interest through his wife’s holding in order to attempt a hostile takeover, however, the court stepped in again and foiled this plot in January 2023. Seeing his attempts to take over the company failing and barred from acquiring more shares, Chisti tried to make the whole thing public by carrying out social media campaigns against the directors at the company. First a defamation lawsuit was filed leading to bailable arrest warrants being issued against the directors and then suspended in February of 2023. One of the directors, Asad Nasir, even filed a complaint against the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) claiming that the company was not being run properly.

In September of 2023, Chishti also tried to oust the whole board and amend its Article of Association to improve governance. Under SECP regulations, a shareholder having more than 10% of the shareholdings can ask for an EOGM to be held and they can set the agenda as they want. The board of directors were able to get a stay order from the Sindh High Court against this. Once he failed to get an EOGM organized, Chishti tried to add an addendum to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was supposed to be held by the company in October of 2023. The door of the High Court was knocked on again and a stay order was taken not to hold the AGM in the first place.

Battlelines redrawn

Seeing all his attempts fail, Chishti resorted to carry out his own media trial. An ad was taken out which claimed that the current CEO and directors at the company were destroying the value of the company. The ad claimed that Afiniti, one of the leading revenue generators, was being mismanaged leading to its collapse while Ibex, another portfolio company, had seen its price crash in the American market. Rather than building value into the company, the directors had created a cash reserve and were now buying shares of TRG Pakistan by setting up a company in Bermuda by the name of Greentree Holdings. The letter was an attempt to get support of the shareholders who could force the whole board to retire and to carry out new elections.

In reply to the ad, the directors issued a strongly worded statement saying that if Chishti came back to the company, it would damage the value and brand of TRG Pakistan due to the allegations made against him and the company was fighting off attempts by Chishti to take over control.

While the directors are fending off the attacks of Chishti on a regular basis, TRG Pakistan is also seeing its shares being bought by Greentree Holdings Limited. At the end of 2021, Greentree holdings had no shares of the company which stood at 28.54% at the end of June 2024. The recent attempt by Greentree holdings to acquire an additional 35.1% of the shares shows that the directors are looking to strengthen their position further. But why such an interest after all this time? Well that has to do with the fact that the directors will be ending their term in January of 2025 and law mandates that elections need to be held by then.

The elections that need to be held will be swayed by the person who has control of a greater shareholding which will translate to a majority of shareholders being appointed by them. Board of directors supervise the decision making and drive the company in the direction they desire. By having more than 50% of the shareholding, Greentree Holdings will be able to elect directors that it wants on the board.

In the meantime

While the two sides bicker over control, the financial performance does seem to be suffering. In terms of its operations, it can be seen that from June 2023 to June 2024, the company has suffered losses that it has tried to claw back. At the end of June 2023, the company suffered a loss per share of Rs 2.45 which has grown since then.

The way TRG Pakistan is structured, it primarily has only one long term investment of TRG International on its books. As the portfolio investments of TRG International rise and fall in value, the value of TRG Pakistan’s investment moves along with it leading to profits or losses. Still, the way the subsidiaries are being run ultimately have an impact on the profit and loss of TRG Pakistan as well. TRG Pakistan has a say in how things are run by TRG International which is then able to impact how its subsidiaries are performing as well. Whoever has control over the Pakistani company has influence on the subsidiaries and their decision making.

As the new financial year started, TRG Pakistan made a loss of Rs 15.7 per share by September 2023 owing to its investments. By December end, the loss had increased to Rs 19.4 per share and by March 2024 it was Rs 30.7 per share in the form of losses. By June end 2024, the loss had piled up to Rs 56.6 per share.

In terms of the management of Afiniti, the claims made by Chishti do prove to be right to an extent as the company has seen colossal losses in 2024 related to its investments. Afiniti also used to be one of the biggest revenue generators for the company, however, now it seems that it has had to go through a restructuring deal. In September of 2024, a deal was reached between the lenders and the company to carry out a balance sheet restructuring plan that will help in improving the financial position of Afiniti. Some of the debt was reprofiled to long term debt and the lenders and preference shareholders were given equity in exchange. The interest payments were also reduced which increased the finances that were available. Even though this was a good development, it still shows that the management was not able to retain the profitability and growth of Afiniti as it once was.

The impact of the restructuring could be seen in the latest results as TRG Pakistan was able to show earnings per share of Rs 4.41 where it had suffered a loss of Rs 15.7 a year ago. TRG International was also able to sell its shareholding in Ibex to the company itself which raised additional finances for the investment company. With the company slowly getting back on its feet, it seems like the tussle is going to start once again.

The elections that had to be carried out at TRG Pakistan have to be completed before the term of the current board ends in January of 2025. Once the tenure of the current board ends, the company is assumed to be running without any directors as they have all retired. In order to carry out the elections, formalities have to be started to get names of interested parties. No such process was carried out by the directors at TRG Pakistan. According to its disclosures, the company did announce recently that two shareholders had filed an injunction against the company to stop them from holding any such elections before the fact. The action was done to stop the board from calling any such elections which can carry out the formality with little interference from the outside. Based on the order, no elections can be held until the court takes back this order.

While the elections have been suspended for the time being, Greentree Holdings also made a recent move, showing an interest in acquiring additional shares of the company. Through AKD Securities, the company has disclosed that Greentree Holdings Limited is looking to acquire 35.1% of the shares through a public announcement of intention. Greentree Holdings is the alleged company which is being used by directors in order to buy the shares of TRG Pakistan to retain control and wrest it away from Chishti.

This acquisition would make up around 50% of the total free float of shares available in the market and can take the total shareholding to 64.7% from where it stands today. As Greetree is owned by TRG International, the shares would end up being held by TRG Pakistan in the end in this Kafka-esque holding structure of the company. Basically, Greentree is buying shares of TRG Pakistan which will benefit TRG International which is owned by TRG Pakistan. It has still to be noted that even if Greentree is successful, 16.12% will be held by Ziaullah Khan Chisti while JS Group holds around 4% and Chishti’s wife also owns a similar percentage of the shares which will be retained by them.

The filing of suit and the public intention for acquiring of the shares is just the most recent chapter in this long lasting saga that seems to have gripped the company. The recent skirmish involves the board of directors election where both sides will try to get their choice of board which can run the company. Based on the shareholding and the will to have complete control, both sides would want to come out on top in this all or nothing approach. While they quarrel with each other, the company still needs to be steadied to charter a new course for itself. The winner of the latest duel is yet to be decided and it has to be seen whether Chishti is willing to give up just yet or take this battle on a little longer.