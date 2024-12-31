KSE-100 ends year in slight red, All-share index posts slight gain

The KSE-100 Index closed the last trading session of 2024 at 115,126.90 points, shedding 132.09 points (0.11%). Despite this decline, the index has gained an impressive 84.35% over the calendar year.

The session saw an intraday high of 116,700.01 points (+1,441.02) and a low of 114,804.80 points (-454.19), with a total traded volume of 580.52 million shares. The broader All-Share Index, however, closed slightly higher at 72,170.66 points, gaining 36.99 points (0.05%), supported by a total market volume of 1.23 billion shares.

Half of the KSE-100 companies closed positive, while the other half ended in the red. Key contributors to the index’s decline included Fertilizer (-261.85 points) and Cement (-95.49 points), while Oil & Gas Exploration Companies (+103.54 points) and Investment Banks (+91.24 points) provided support.

Top performers by price gain included PIBTL (+11.93%), PSX (+9.99%), and PGLC (+9.98%), while JVDC (-4.24%), KOHC (-3.62%), and PIOC (-3.61%) led the losers.

For the fiscal year, the KSE-100 Index has gained 36,682 points, a 46.76% increase, signalling robust investor confidence amidst fluctuating market dynamics.