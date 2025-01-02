Hyphen consultancy establishes Hyphen Al Arabia to bolster governance in Saudi Arabia

Hyphen Consultancy, a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) firm from Pakistan, has launched a fully owned subsidiary, Hyphen Al Arabia, headquartered in Riyadh. The move underscores the company’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and promote transparency.

Having operated in Saudi Arabia since 2017, Hyphen has collaborated with prominent enterprises in industries such as food and beverage, petrochemicals, telecom, and financial services. The establishment of Hyphen Al Arabia reflects the growing demand for robust governance solutions and positions the firm as a key contributor to the Kingdom’s transformative economic agenda.

Advancing Vision 2030 Through Governance

Hyphen Al Arabia introduces a customisable governance framework that aligns with both operational goals and regulatory requirements, reinforcing Hyphen’s philosophy of “Impact Driven Governance.” This model aims to not only enhance organisational performance but also drive societal progress and economic sustainability.

Faheem Piracha, CEO of Hyphen Consultancy, highlighted the significance of this expansion:

“Hyphen Al Arabia embodies our mission of ‘Impact Driven Governance,’ contributing to Saudi Arabia’s dynamic reforms and growth. This launch affirms our long-term commitment to the region and confidence in its economic potential.”

The Riyadh-based subsidiary will provide localized expertise in governance, risk management, and compliance. It targets industries including petrochemicals, telecom, financial services, and food and beverage, offering integrated services such as internal control, sustainability, business continuity, corporate governance, and performance management.

Localised Solutions for Organisational Excellence

Hyphen’s CEO emphasised the importance of a local presence to meet evolving regulatory landscapes effectively.

“With Hyphen Al Arabia, we can work closely with our partners, ensuring tailored solutions that drive excellence and meet strategic objectives,” Faheem added.

The launch of Hyphen Al Arabia marks a significant step in Hyphen Consultancy’s regional expansion strategy, aligning its expertise with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to enhance transparency and foster sustainable growth.