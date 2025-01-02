Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

Hyphen consultancy establishes Hyphen Al Arabia to bolster governance in Saudi Arabia

Firm aligns with Vision 2030 to support economic diversification and sustainable growth

By Partner Content

Hyphen Consultancy, a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) firm from Pakistan, has launched a fully owned subsidiary, Hyphen Al Arabia, headquartered in Riyadh. The move underscores the company’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and promote transparency.

Having operated in Saudi Arabia since 2017, Hyphen has collaborated with prominent enterprises in industries such as food and beverage, petrochemicals, telecom, and financial services. The establishment of Hyphen Al Arabia reflects the growing demand for robust governance solutions and positions the firm as a key contributor to the Kingdom’s transformative economic agenda.

Advancing Vision 2030 Through Governance

Hyphen Al Arabia introduces a customisable governance framework that aligns with both operational goals and regulatory requirements, reinforcing Hyphen’s philosophy of “Impact Driven Governance.” This model aims to not only enhance organisational performance but also drive societal progress and economic sustainability.

Faheem Piracha, CEO of Hyphen Consultancy, highlighted the significance of this expansion:
“Hyphen Al Arabia embodies our mission of ‘Impact Driven Governance,’ contributing to Saudi Arabia’s dynamic reforms and growth. This launch affirms our long-term commitment to the region and confidence in its economic potential.”

The Riyadh-based subsidiary will provide localized expertise in governance, risk management, and compliance. It targets industries including petrochemicals, telecom, financial services, and food and beverage, offering integrated services such as internal control, sustainability, business continuity, corporate governance, and performance management.

Localised Solutions for Organisational Excellence

Hyphen’s CEO emphasised the importance of a local presence to meet evolving regulatory landscapes effectively.
“With Hyphen Al Arabia, we can work closely with our partners, ensuring tailored solutions that drive excellence and meet strategic objectives,” Faheem added.

The launch of Hyphen Al Arabia marks a significant step in Hyphen Consultancy’s regional expansion strategy, aligning its expertise with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to enhance transparency and foster sustainable growth.

Previous article
Services exports grow 7.8% in first five months of FY2024-25
Next article
Oil prices rise as investors focus on China’s growth and fuel demand
Partner Content
Partner Content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.