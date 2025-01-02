Sign inSubscribe
Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Hotel, killing driver

The FBI investigates whether the blast is an act of terrorism, though no official determination is made

By Monitoring Desk

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others.

The FBI is investigating whether the blast was an act of terrorism, though no official determination has been made.

Witnesses captured video of the explosion, which occurred just hours after a similar truck incident in New Orleans, where a man drove into a crowd, killing 15. The vehicle involved in the Las Vegas incident was rented through the car-sharing service Turo, which confirmed that neither renter had a criminal background.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

The FBI identified the driver, who rented the vehicle in Colorado, but has not yet released the driver’s identity. The Las Vegas police and FBI continue to investigate, while the Trump International Hotel temporarily evacuated guests following the incident.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, confirmed the incident and described it as a reported electric vehicle fire at the hotel’s porte cochère.

