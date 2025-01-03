D.M. Textile shifts focus to real estate; eyes removal from defaulter segment

D.M. Textile Mills Limited (PSX: DMTX) has officially approved a strategic shift in its principal line of business to real estate, as endorsed by its Board of Directors and shareholders.

In a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the company disclosed that the transition is currently under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the relevant Company Registration Office (CRO) for necessary regulatory approvals.

The management expressed optimism regarding the decision, stating that the change in business direction aligns with its resources and will position DMTX for future growth.

Highlighting its recent financial achievements, the company revealed it has successfully cleared all long-term liabilities owed to financial institutions, describing this milestone as a significant accomplishment.

Despite these positive developments, DMTX expressed concerns about its placement in the PSX’s “defaulter segment,” which it believes is aggravating its challenges. The company urged the Exchange to reconsider this classification and facilitate its removal from the defaulter list.

“The management has the positive intent and capability to revive the company and make the best use of available resources,” the notice emphasised.

The directors remain hopeful that the shift to real estate will enable the company to thrive in the coming years.