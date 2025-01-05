Mangi Dam to resolve Quetta’s water crisis with 80 million gallons in 2 years

QUETTA: The Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department Balochistan, Imran Gichki, has announced that the Mangi Dam project will be completed within two years, providing 80 million gallons of water daily to Quetta and surrounding areas.

He stated that development work on the dam has been accelerated to ensure timely completion. Once operational, the dam is expected to address the water shortage in the provincial capital significantly.

Imran Gichki further noted that the dam’s construction will also enhance the underground water level in the region, which primarily relies on rainwater for replenishment. The project aims to bring sustainable solutions to Quetta’s water scarcity challenges.