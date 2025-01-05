FDA takes action against 24 illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a large-scale operation against unauthorized housing schemes, successfully halting the development of 24 illegal colonies on Satiana Road and nearby areas over the past few days.

The crackdown, directed by FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, aims to curb violations in housing development and ensure compliance with regulations.

An FDA spokesperson stated on Saturday that daily progress reports from the operation are being submitted to Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir. The operations, supervised by FDA DG Asif Chaudhary and Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, were carried out by a team led by State Officer Mian Shehzad Qamar, along with inspectors Aslam Ansari, Sanaullah, and Aslam Gujar.

The team demolished illegal structures and sealed sales offices of unauthorized colonies.

The affected schemes included Blossom City, Canal Platinum, Grand Iconic, Khayaban-e-Green, Model City Tulip Block, Palm City, Rehman Villas, Paramount City, and several others located in areas like Chak No. 235-RB, 236-RB, and 238-RB. These housing schemes were established without obtaining prior approval or completing necessary legal formalities.

During the operation, construction materials were confiscated, and resistance was minimal, with only two individuals attempting to disrupt the process. Cases have been registered against them, and further legal action is underway.

FDA Director General Asif Chaudhary warned developers to comply with all legal and departmental requirements before initiating housing schemes, emphasizing that violators would face heavy penalties and demolition of unauthorized structures. He also urged the public to verify the legal status of housing projects before making investments to avoid potential losses or complications.