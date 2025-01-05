Punjab Forest Department launches crackdown on sand mafia

LAHORE: The Forest Department Punjab has launched a large-scale operation against illegal sand mining, targeting the sand mafia in the region.

Field staff from the Sheikhupura-Nankana Forest Division have taken part in this action, uncovering significant theft in compartments 19, 20, and 22 of the Chuhang Mohlanwal Forest. According to reports, these illegal activities have caused losses exceeding Rs.20 million.

Mining in the Rakh Jhok Forest is prohibited under the Forest Act of 1927. An FIR has been registered at the Sharaqpur Police Station, and nine entry points to the forest have been sealed by digging trenches to block access.

To prevent further violations, forest staff are monitoring these areas daily, and plantation drives have been initiated at the blocked entry points. “Mining without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department is illegal,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb affirmed the government’s commitment to stopping illegal sand mining. “The operation against the sand mafia will continue without any interruptions. Protecting our forests is our highest priority,” she stated.

She explained that the sand mafia’s activities were causing significant harm to forest resources and that the operation was carried out in the public interest.

She also highlighted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dedication to forest conservation. “Tree plantations at these entry points will help secure the forest and restore its resources,” the minister said. Praising the efforts of the Forest Department, she warned, “Those breaking the law will face strict action. No one will be pardoned.”

The minister further emphasized the importance of legal compliance for any sand extraction. “Anyone wishing to mine sand legally must first obtain an NOC under the Forest Act,” she added, reaffirming the government’s determination to protect natural resources and enforce the law.